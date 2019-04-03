Convenience store to release "Selena Forever" cup

If you haven't got your hands on one of the commemorative Selena cups, this may be your last chance. Stripes will be releasing the third and final "Selena Forever" cup this Saturday at 10am at all Stripes convenience stores.

The cup features the late Tejano singer with the words Selena Forever and a purple lid.

“We are excited to release our third and final Selena cup, “Selena Forever” to complete our 2019 Selena Commemorative Cup Collection” said 7-Eleven (Stripes) Senior Vice President, Brad Williams. “Our cups are limited-edition and we have limited supply, so we encourage Selena fans to get their cups early, while supplies last.”