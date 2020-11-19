Your Univision family is giving away free turkey meal drive-thru style on November 22nd

We're giving away 500 free turkey dinners to our Univision 41 viewers and listeners of our Uforia radio stations in San Antonio.

That's right, on Sunday, November 22nd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last, we'll be handing out free turkey's and everything you need for that special Thanksgiving meal.

No registration required, it is first come, first served basis. We will have cars enter through Silicon Dr. lining up.

Enter the address to your GPS: 12451 Network Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78249