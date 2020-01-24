Would it be better if the big game were to be held on Saturday?

16-year-old Frankie Ruggeri created a petition on Change.org that is racking up signatures like crazy. With over 30,000 signatures already, the teen has his reasons on why to move the Super Bowl to Saturday instead of Sunday.

He claims that it would allow more people to watch the sporting event since the game is held in the evening. Another mention is that most people are off the next day to recuperate after a night of extensive celebrating.

The NFL begs to differ though with extensive research saying that it gets higher ratings on Sunday evenings than Saturday evenings.

A report states that the NFL started broadcasting games on Sundays all due to a law that was passed back in 1961. The Sports Broadcasting Act that was passed by Congress had barred professional football games from being broadcast on Fridays and Saturdays due to high school and college football. The Super Bowl is held way after the season for those two.