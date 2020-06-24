Where to see Fourth of July fireworks safely with your family
San Antonio's Fourth of July at Woodlawn Lake has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Yes, they will still have their fireworks show July 3 - 5 at limited capacity.
Sea World: They will still hold their firework show on July 3rd and 4th but with limited capacity.
New Braunfels: Parade has been cancelled but the firework show is still happening.
City of Schertz: They will have a parade going through the residential neighborhoods so families can watch from a distance and there will be a firework show launching from different parts of the city such as Hilltop Park, Schertz Soccer Complex, and Rhine Valley Park.
City of Helotes: They cancelled both their annual Independence Day parade and firework show due to COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event draws thousands of visitors to Helotes City Hall.