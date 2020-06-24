null: nullpx
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks safely with your family

What's been cancelled and what's still happening
Jun 24, 2020 – 12:14 PM EDT
San Antonio's Fourth of July at Woodlawn Lake has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Yes, they will still have their fireworks show July 3 - 5 at limited capacity.

Sea World: They will still hold their firework show on July 3rd and 4th but with limited capacity.

New Braunfels: Parade has been cancelled but the firework show is still happening.

City of Schertz: They will have a parade going through the residential neighborhoods so families can watch from a distance and there will be a firework show launching from different parts of the city such as Hilltop Park, Schertz Soccer Complex, and Rhine Valley Park.

City of Helotes: They cancelled both their annual Independence Day parade and firework show due to COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event draws thousands of visitors to Helotes City Hall.

