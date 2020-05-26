What is opening next in Texas

Another phase part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's phase 2 plan is about to take place this Friday.

The governor issued a proclaimation plan that will allow water parks, recreational sport programs for adults, driver education programs and food-court dining areas within shopping malls can begin operations with limited occupancy or regulations.

Water parks can open up on Friday, May 29th but within the 25% occupancy of their normal operating limits. Water parks that contain video games cannot operate.

On Sunday, May 31st - recreational sports programs for adults can resume operations, however games and similar competitions cannot operate until June 15th.

Drivers ed can resume immediately.