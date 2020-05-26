What is opening next in Texas
Another phase part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's phase 2 plan is about to take place this Friday.
The governor issued a proclaimation plan that will allow water parks, recreational sport programs for adults, driver education programs and food-court dining areas within shopping malls can begin operations with limited occupancy or regulations.
Water parks can open up on Friday, May 29th but within the 25% occupancy of their normal operating limits. Water parks that contain video games cannot operate.
On Sunday, May 31st - recreational sports programs for adults can resume operations, however games and similar competitions cannot operate until June 15th.
Drivers ed can resume immediately.
Food court dining areas must designate spaces to maintain six-feet separation between guests and also a six person maximum at tables. Tables to be cleaned and disinfected between uses. No condiments can be left on the table such as salt and pepper.