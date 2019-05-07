Want to be the next television star?

Univision wants to see your talent!

Do you sing, dance, imitate, have incredible physical strength, are you a choreographer, comedian, actor, presenter, an influencer or are you looking for the love of your life?

Your moment has arrived! Mark the date May 19 - 20 on your calendar and turn your dream into reality.

1. Choose the category in which you want to participate.

2. Review the details for each casting and how you should come prepared.

3.When finished, download and print the form at https://www.univision.com/castings that you must take to the in-person casting.

4. Send the completed form to the email casting@univision.net



Casting will take place at the Marriott Plaza Hotel downtown San Antonio at 555 South Alamo Street, San Antonio, TX 78205

Legal Notes: Contestants must be the age of 18 as of May 1, 2019 have documentation to prove your date of birth. Have valid identification providing proof that is of U.S. citizenship or lawful residence. Must have a valid passport or document authorizing entry into the United States. Spanish fluency required.