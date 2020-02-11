View Sunny Sauceda's Valentine's Day music video

Sunny Sauceda shared "Solo Es Ella" to YouTube which premiered this morning is racking up views. Sunny and his band, Y Todo Eso had recorded this song back in December.

The visuals were shot in beautiful Brackenridge Park in San Antonio. Sunny shot the video with his wife Vickie, who also directed the video with Ryan Bazan.

The video shows the couple sharing a good time at the park. Sunny's wife discovers a rose that was left for her on the bridge. The band appears in a stone pavillion decorated in lights, dressed down to the nines.





Sunny Sauceda Y Todo Eso — “Solo Es Ella”