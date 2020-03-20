VIA offering no fare service

For some people, public transportation is their lifeline to get to their jobs, especially in the medical field. While practicing safe social disancing and enhanced cleaning measures, VIA will be implimenting a fare relief period starting on Saturday, March 21, 2020 till April 1, 2020.

This will eliminate the need to use the farebox which will also speed up boarding process. VIA encourages people to continue to practice good hygene to help combat the spread of germs. VIA will put limitations on how many passengers each vehicle has and impliments a 6-feet rule from your neighbor. VIA wants to let their riders know if they are sick or showing signs of illness to stay home.