VIA adjusting schedules

VIA had issued a press release that will affect schedules as they continue to practice social distancing. They will be reducing service hours and routes.

- All VIA routes will be on Saturday schedules Monday through Friday

- Routes will run their regular weekend schedules on Saturday and Sunday.

- VIATrans and VIALink will continue to operate as normal.

- Express routes 6, 7, and 48 will be running on an adjusted schedule.

- Routes 4, 97, and 616 will have some minor adjustments.

- Routes 16 and 65 will not operate due to restrictions at Joint Base San Antonio.

- Routes 30, 36, 42 and 515 will no longer be serving the extended segments of routes.

- VIVA routes 11, 40, 301 will no longer operate.