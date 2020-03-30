VIA adjusting schedules
VIA had issued a press release that will affect schedules as they continue to practice social distancing. They will be reducing service hours and routes.
The transportation company will continue to provide safety and cleanliness for all their employees and riders.
The following changes will start on April 6 and will remain in effect until further notice.
- All VIA routes will be on Saturday schedules Monday through Friday
- Routes will run their regular weekend schedules on Saturday and Sunday.
- VIATrans and VIALink will continue to operate as normal.
- Express routes 6, 7, and 48 will be running on an adjusted schedule.
- Routes 4, 97, and 616 will have some minor adjustments.
- Routes 16 and 65 will not operate due to restrictions at Joint Base San Antonio.
- Routes 30, 36, 42 and 515 will no longer be serving the extended segments of routes.
- VIVA routes 11, 40, 301 will no longer operate.