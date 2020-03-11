UTSA, TX A&M San Antonio announces extended spring break due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) just announced that students to take an extended spring break through the week of March 15 due to more cases of COVID-19 coronavirus. When students return on March 23rd, they will have to attend virtual classes taught online.

Taylor Eighmy, the university president said that the school will be encouraging social distancing. Groups that have more than 50 people that are gathered in one location will either have to cancel or modify.

The campus will remain open still such as dining halls, libraries, campus recreation centers, student union, student health services & counseling, mental health services with reduced hours during the extension week.

UTSA reminds students to continue practicing good hygiene and washing their hands.

If any student or personnel is experiencing any flu-like symptoms, it is advised to stay home.







Texaxs A&M San Antonio also has extended spring break for their students through the week of March 16th with courses to resume online March 23rd.

The campus will remain open for normal business operation. All student and academic support will continue to operate.