TxDOT launches HERO program for drivers

First of all, you're probably thinking what is the HERO program that Texas Department of Transportation just launched Monday? It is the Highway, Emergency Response Operator program meaning that they will assist in minor crashes, helping those who are stuck on the side of the highway, maybe need help changing a flat tire or jumpstarting batteries, assisting those who may have ran out of gas. The HEROs will also assist those who have low air in their tires, perform minor vehicle repairs, and provide drinking water and cell phone service to stranded motorists. Those who need a HERO can call 210-732-HERO.

"The HERO roadside assistance program is one of many TxDOT initiatives to improve safety and reduce congestion for San Antonio area drivers," said Mario Jorge, San Antonio District Engineer. "We are excited to launch this program that will directly impact drivers and their daily commute."

I fyou're in need of assistance a HERO will be dispatched to your location to assist you. First of all the services will be launching in three phases in San Antonio. Phase one will assist those on major corridors such as I-10 from downtown to Boerne, I-35 south downtown to New Braunfels, Loop 410 from 151 to I-35, I-37 from Stone Oak Parkway to 410 south. Phase two beginning October 2020 will cover the northern part of Loop 410 and 1604 as well as highway 90.

The program will be free to motorists funded through a collaboration of TxDOT, Bexar County and The City of San Antonio as well as the Alamo Area metropolitan planning organization.

When fully operated in phase 3 beginning November 2020, the HERO will be available nights and weekends along 239 miles of San Antonio highways.