Tx. Gov Greg Abbott mandates masks in populated counties

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issues a mandatory order for face coverings in the Lone Star State to slow the spread of COVID-19. The move comes ahead of a busy Independence Day weekend. Concerns were raised that many people will be gathering with their friends and family and also in public spaces where social distancing isn't possible.

The order requires Texans to cover their mouth and nose while inside a business or other buildings that aren't open aired or social distancing isn't possible. There are certain exceptions to face coverings includes any one younger than 10 years of age, who have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, people eating or drinking or excercising outdoors.

About a week ago, Abbott had ordered the closure of all bars and clubs in the state that was sold 51% alcohol. Also, reduced the capacity of restaurants to 50%.