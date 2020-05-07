Two San Antonio ponds to be stocked with catfish

Get your fishing poles ready! Two area ponds here in San Antonio are going to be stocked up with catfish courtesy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

Both Southside Lions Park and Millers Pond are going to be restocked the week of May 11th. The department is not giving a firm date or time due to people gathering around to witness the action taking place.

The TP&W commission does want to remind people about social distancing rules, washing your hands, staying home if you're sick or showing signs of COVID-19.

Also, in the state of Texas, children under the age of 17 can fish for free but adults need a fishing license.