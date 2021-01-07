Two Macy's San Antonio stores close

SAN ANTONIO, Texas.- Two Macy's San Antonio stores will close in the first quarter of 2021. Macy's stores in Rolling Oaks Mall and stores in Rivercenter will close in the coming months as part of a cost reduction plan that will close 125 stores for the next three years.

The store clearance sale will begin in January and will last approximately eight to 12 weeks.

Regular non-seasonal employees who cannot be placed in nearby Macy's stores will be eligible for severance, including relocation resources.

Macy's operates four other stores in the San Antonio area at South Park Mall, Ingram Park Mall, North Star Mall, and The Shops at La Cantera.