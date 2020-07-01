Tortilla Factory's Alfredo Guerrero and Lia G expecting second child

"06/28/2020 at 4:40 AM Alexandria Heaven Guerrero was born...Daddy’s little princess came into this world with tears rolling down my eyes watching my Queen @liagallardomusic giving birth naturally with no epidural was very hard to see. That pain of giving birth naturally after seeing it I would not wish on anyone. I have a new found respect for women. What y’all go through to bring us into this world is by no means easy...I am overjoyed with love and happiness...There is no other woman in this world I would have wanted to give me my little Alexandria...You are the most beautiful, loving caring most selfless woman on the planet God created for me...Mi Linda mujer...Mi Vida...Te Amo con todo mi corazón Lia Gallardo Guerrero to be ....❤️😘🌹💯😍🥰🎤🎧🎼🎹🎸🎺🎻🍼🧁🎂💥" said in the Instagram post.