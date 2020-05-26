Tornado touchdown on the northwest side of San Antonio
Winds were up to 100 MPH
Univision,May 26, 2020 – 09:47 AM EDT
The National Weather Service investagated damage from Wildhorse subdivision on the northwest side of San Antonio Sunday night. The debris determined that an EF1 tornado had touched down on Palomino Path inside the subdivision. Wind speeds were up to 100 MPH.
The NWS also determined there was a microburst on Tally Road which caused some damages to the area as well.
No injuries or deaths were reported with the storm.