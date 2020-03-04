Tim Duncan fills in as acting head coach for Gregg Popovich

Tim Duncan got down to work as the acting head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. Duncan was filling in for Gregg Popovich as he dealt with "personal business" on Tuesday. Duncan led the Spurs to a 104 - 103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

James Borrego, the coach of the Hornets had mentioned that it was a bit odd to look over at the other bench and see the 15-time All-Star coaching the team he played on.

Duncan had certainly learned plenty when he spent 20 years under the direction of Popovich leading the team to five NBA championships.

This wasn't the first time that Duncan led the Spurs as the acting coach, during the November 16th loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Duncan coached the team when Popovich was ejected.

Coach Timmy had spoke with the media right after the game.