The trailer for 'Selena: The Series' dropped today

That trailer will give you the good feels.
Oct 26, 2020 – 06:10 PM EDT
Major streaming service, Netflix just dropped the full trailer to the new Selena: The Series that will be released on the platform December 4th.

In the trailer, you see actress Christian Serratos from "The Walking Dead" series play the Queen of Tejano star in various stages of her career. The series dives even deeper into the life of Selena Quintanilla-Perez than what was previously brought in the 1997 film with Jennifer Lopez playing the part of Selena.

