The plan for 'Phase 3' of San Antonio's reopening

It has been months since the City of San Antonio closed certain public places due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the city will be proceeding with the third phase of four of the reopening.

Phase 3 allows the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the Alamodome, public basketball courts, and city performance centers to reopen on a limited basis. Now residents can enjoy opened up playgrounds, skate parks, sports fields and outdoor fitness stations.

These reopening will still abide by the safety rules and protocols of the CDC and require social distancing measures, face coverings and temperature checks upon entering certain venues.

Here are certain things to take note of: