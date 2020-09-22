The plan for 'Phase 3' of San Antonio's reopening
It has been months since the City of San Antonio closed certain public places due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the city will be proceeding with the third phase of four of the reopening.
Phase 3 allows the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the Alamodome, public basketball courts, and city performance centers to reopen on a limited basis. Now residents can enjoy opened up playgrounds, skate parks, sports fields and outdoor fitness stations.
These reopening will still abide by the safety rules and protocols of the CDC and require social distancing measures, face coverings and temperature checks upon entering certain venues.
Here are certain things to take note of:
Splashpads and city pools will be closed down until March 2021.
Capacity of the parks has increased and reservations for outdoor park amenities are now allowed.
Adult, senior and community centers, clubhouses, the San Antonio Natorium and gyms will remain closed until further notice.
Special events at parks are now allowed but with a maximum attendance of 250 persons through December 2020.
Alamodome capacity is 17 percent.
Convention Center is 25 percent or less.
Lila Cockrell Theatre and Jo Long Theatre capped at 15 percent capacity.
Municipal court partically reopening October 19 with limited in-person hearings and appearances. Most cases can be done remotely.
City vital records office and passport services will reopen October 1 at 25 percent capacity with a reservation only appointment.
