The House passes bill to make animal cruelty a federal crime

The House unanimously passed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act making it now a federal crime. If someone purposeful crushed, burned, drowned, threw, suffocated, impaled, or any other violent act, even bodily injury to animals the punishment would be facing up to seven years in prison.

The PACT Act now fills crucial gaps in the national law which currently bans animal fighting including filming or creating videos that show the abuse.

Currently, all states in the country have some repercussions regarding animal cruelty but implementing a federal ban will make it easier for prosecution including areas such as airports and military bases that follow federal law.