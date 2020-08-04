null: nullpx
EN VIVO

The family of late Jimmy Gonzalez is giving back to their community

Great way to honor the late Tejano icon
Aug 4, 2020 – 11:35 AM EDT
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

BROWNSVILLE, TX - The family of the late Tejano icon Jimmy Gonzalez are giving back to their community in a big way. His children had made 75 to 80 meals to provide to frontline heroes who are fighting the spread of COVID-19.

"He would always dedicate performances on their behalf because of what they’ve done not only our city but for our nation. So, we’re out here and we figured we’d do this for our dad and continue the inspiration that he gave us to do something like this.”,said the son of Jimmy, Hector Gonzalez tells local news station.


New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte
Advertisement
Default

Default