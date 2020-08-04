The family of late Jimmy Gonzalez is giving back to their community

BROWNSVILLE, TX - The family of the late Tejano icon Jimmy Gonzalez are giving back to their community in a big way. His children had made 75 to 80 meals to provide to frontline heroes who are fighting the spread of COVID-19.

"He would always dedicate performances on their behalf because of what they’ve done not only our city but for our nation. So, we’re out here and we figured we’d do this for our dad and continue the inspiration that he gave us to do something like this.”,said the son of Jimmy, Hector Gonzalez tells local news station.