The city opens up parking lots and garages for free with specifications
Good news. You can now park free at most city-owned parking lots, garages and meters. The parking is free only from 4 p.m. till 2 p.m. weeknights and all-day Saturday and Sunday June through August according to the City of San Antonio.
HOUSTON STREET GARAGE (111 COLLEGE ST)
CENTRAL LIBRARY GARAGE (600 SOLEDAD)
CONVENTION CENTER GARAGE (850 E. COMMERCE)
ST. MARY'S STREET GARAGE (204 E. TRAVIS)
DOLOROSA LOT (DOLOROSA @ SANTA ROSA)
CESAR CHAVEZ GSA LOT - 700 E. CESAR E. CHAVEZ BLVD
HOUSTON/NOLAN LOT (HOUSTON @ ELM)
MARKET SQUARE LOT (612 W. COMMERCE)
MUNICIPAL COURT (401 S. FRIO)
I-35 LOTS (BETWEEN COMMERCE AND MARTIN)
I-37 LOT (9TH ST. AND AUSTIN ST.)
The city also noted that free parking will not be applied to the City Tower Parking Garage, the Alamo lot and Martinez Lots.