Texas Workforce Commission expands call center hours

Going to be open seven days a week
Apr 13, 2020 – 11:47 AM EDT

Starting Friday, the call center for the Texas Workforce Commission will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as well as Saturday. The call center will be closed on Sunday.

On April 13, the call center will be open seven days a week with the new hours.

Before the hours of operation for the TWC was Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you need to file for unemployement, the phone number is 1-800-939-6631

