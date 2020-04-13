Texas Workforce Commission expands call center hours

Starting Friday, the call center for the Texas Workforce Commission will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as well as Saturday. The call center will be closed on Sunday.

On April 13, the call center will be open seven days a week with the new hours.

Before the hours of operation for the TWC was Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.