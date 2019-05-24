Texas passes bill to allow craft breweries to sell beer to-go

Good news for those craft beer fans who want to enjoy a good craft beer at home straight from a brewery. The Texas Senate unanimously passed a bill on Wednesday (May 22) to allow craft breweries to allow beer to-go.

HB-1545 is about to turn around Texas' law that prohibits craft breweries from selling beer to-go to customers. This is a major win for both craft breweries and the state which will create more jobs, give the economy a boost, and attract even more visitors to craft breweries.

Many of the craft breweries had to go by the rules of the Prohibition Era or better known as "blue laws." It has been a little over a decade since the craft beer industry had seen a major increase in production. Back in 2011, there had been a total of 59 craft breweries in Texas. Today there are over 250 craft breweries statewide. The current state law says that if you visit a wine or liquor brewery, you are able to take home wine or liquor to-go but that doesn't apply for craft beer. This new law will change that.

The amendment had been successfully developed via an agreement between the beer distribution lobby group, the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas, the Texas Craft Brewers Guild and the Beer Alliance of Texas.