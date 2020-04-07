Texas governor to close all state parks

AUSTIN, TX - Texas Governor Greg Abbott make the order to close all state and historic parks to close up starting at 5PM Tuesday. The parks will re-open when the Governor gives the green light to do so.

"Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Abbott said in the press release. "The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together."