Texas Governor orders schools to stay closed until May 4

AUSTIN, TX - On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott gave an update in regards to fighting the coronavirus fight. The press conference said that we need to continue to practice social distancing in efforts to keep fighting. In this effort, schools will continue to be closed until May 4th.

Gov. Abbott also issued an exclusive order for non-essential workers to follow the federal government's social distancing guidelines.

On Sunday, Gov. Abbott also expanded measure orders for people coming into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, California and Washington State to quarantine themselves for 14-days for as long as they plan on staying in Texas.

Gov. Abbott also stated that the number of hospital beds available in Texas to treat coronavirus patients doubled last week from 8,100 to 16,000 as of Friday.