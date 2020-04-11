Texas Governor Greg Abbott expected to reopen Texas early as next week

AUSTIN, TX - Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated during his third press conference of the week that he'll be signing an executive order to begin reopening the state's economy starting next week.

The governor mentioned that he has been in constant contact with President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on how to move forward on allowing businesses to open again.



Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick mentioned during a town hall with Texas GOP that he wants to see closed businesses to open back up by the first week of May.