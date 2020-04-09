Texas Governor grants emergency SNAP benefits

AUSTIN, TX - On Wednesday (Apr. 8) Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services will be providing "more than $168 million in emergecy Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to help Texans during the COVID-19 response."

The HHS gave the approval on a federal level from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits based on the size of the family.