Texas Governor grants emergency SNAP benefits

Apr 9, 2020 – 11:20 AM EDT

AUSTIN, TX - On Wednesday (Apr. 8) Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services will be providing "more than $168 million in emergecy Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to help Texans during the COVID-19 response."

The HHS gave the approval on a federal level from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits based on the size of the family.

The emergency funds are authorized for April and May and affects all of the families on SNAP in the state of Texas.

