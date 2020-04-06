Texas governor announces website partnership to help frontline workers seek child care

Texas Governor Greg Abbott just announced an initiative to help workers on the frontlines get child care they need.

Workers can now enroll in a free 90-day free access to Care.com. The website pairs up families with in-home care workers. The website normally charges a subscription fee to get access to the information. While child care services aren't free, the website is helpful tool for those actively searching for caregivers.

As far as the people on the website, they're subjected to routine extensive background and safety checks. Also, anyone interested in becoming a caregiver can enrol on the website.