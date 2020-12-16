null: nullpx
DPS set to end temporary waiver for expired drivers license and ID cards in April

Dec 16, 2020 – 11:41 AM EST
The Texas Department of Public Safety just announced on Tuesday that they will be ending the temporary waiver for driver's licenses and Identification Cards in April 2021.

Governor Greg Abbott had approved a waiver for the expiration date of any Texas government issued drivers licence or I.D. that expired on or after March 13, 2020 because of the pandemic.

DPS offices will be offering expanded hours of operation beginning January 4th from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Saturday and Sunday the offices will be closed.

Just to warn you that you can't just walk into the DPS office at anytime expecting to be taken care of. DPS offices are by appointment only and the appointments can be only made online in order to reduce wait times and capacity inside the building.

DPS is recommending that anyone who needs to renew or get a new license or I.D. before April should make an appointment in the coming weeks.

