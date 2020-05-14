Texas Bar & Nightclub association releases guidelines for reopening
Are you ready for bars to open?
Univision,May 14, 2020 – 02:09 PM EDT
According to the State of Texas, bars aren't yet open. Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Bar & Nightclub association have a few guideliness they're proposing.
- 51% licenses will maintain occupancy in accordance with CDC recommendations and in collaboration with the state, aligning with full-service restaurants.
- 51% licenses will install tables and chairs to eliminate open areas and encourage patrons to sit instead of stand to maintain social distancing.
- 51% licenses will hire additional door staff to ensure that social distancing guidelines are met and that groups of patrons do not form. This will also provide additional jobs for Texans.
- 51% licenses will adhere to the Texas Restaurant Promise adopted in the Phase I opening of restaurants.
- Coordination with local city governments to maintain the suspension of road closures in entertainment districts.
- Adoption of single use plastic cups and paper plates.
- Mandatory and supervised use of hand sanitizer before entry and re-entry.
- Encourage all staff to retake TABC certification class online.
- All staff must wear masks during operating hours and encourage patrons to wear masks.
- Enforcement: TABC has legal authority to immediately suspend any license that poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety for 90 days.
On Friday, May 15th, they will be holding a "soft reopening" from 6pm to 10pm. The bars aren't yet open to the public though and no alcohol is to be served or sold.
Businesses are encouraged to remove any boards from doors and windows.
Have employees wear masks and social distance inside the establishment.
DJ or entertainers can be hired at this time and set up for a practice run.
All bars are encouraged to post to social media using the hashtag #ReopenTexasBars