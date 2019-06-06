Tejano Throwback Thursday takes over Cowboys Dancehall June 13th
Check out Throwback Thursday on June 13th at Cowboys Dancehall on June 13th! Take a stroll down memory lane with performances by Gilbert Velasquez along with Jay Perez, Adalberto, Joe Posada, Shelly Lares, Javier Galvan, Chente Barrera, Rio Jordan and City View Band perform on the big stage.
Univision,Jun 6, 2019 – 11:41 AM EDT
