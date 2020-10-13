Tejano singer Ilyssa Saenz releases new 'Confía en Mí' music video
By: Univision,Oct 13, 2020
Tejano singer Ilyssa Saenz just dropped a brand new music video for her high energy single "Confía en Mí." The song that was co-written by Joel Villarreal and Severo "Sevy" Contreras gives the song its high upbeat sound which includes an electric guitar.
The visuals were done by Ryan Bazan showing scenes of the Hays Bridge downtown San Antonio then Ilyssa dancing in the rain.
