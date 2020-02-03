Tejano musician and producer Mario Vigil dead at 35

Grammy award winning Mario Vigil passed away on Sunday, February 2nd after his two-year battle with colon cancer. The Tejano musician and producer was 35-years-old. His wife, Nikki Lopez Vigil confirmed the news on social media at 1:17 a.m. Sunday morning.

"I watched the love of my life take his last breath. I will see you soon baby it won't be long until we are in heaven together!" said Nikki in the caption of the post.

The couple got married just three months after being diagnosed with colon cancer on November 2017.

Mario had won his Grammy as a member of Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution band for the 2008 album Viva La Revolucion.

Mario had even produced music for Stephanie Lynn and his wife Nikki.

Ruben released a statement on Facebook. "On behalf of Ruben Ramos and The Mexican Revolution he would like to send his condolences out to Nikki Vigil and family, Mario Vigil was a great friend musician and a talented individual. He will Be miss dearly. Amor y Paz - Ruben and Tina Ramos."







