Tejano legend Rudy Palacios passes away from COVID-19
Our hearts and condolences go out to the family.
Univision,Jul 9, 2020 – 10:56 AM EDT
React
Comparte
On Wednesday night, Tejano music legend Rudy Palacios died from complications of COVID-19. Rudy's son Rudy Jr and his wife Josie are both recovering from their own experience with the virus themselves.
This story is still developing, KXTN will provide more details as they come. Our hearts and condolences go out to the Palacios family during this difficult time.
React
Comparte