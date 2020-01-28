Tejano legend Juan Rodriguez dead

Heartbreaking news for the Tejano world today as we learned about the passing of Juan Manuel Rodrigez of Grupo Romance Tejano. Juan passed away on Tuesday from cancer. His band had confirmed the news on social media.

“You might not have known him cause he was never a showboat or a person who was (loud) and carried an obnoxious behavior but he was one of the greatest.”said in the Facebook post.

Juan had suffered from adrenal gland cancer and suffered a fracture lumbar causing him severe back pain. Juan had recieved treatment for cancer in Houston which included chemothreapy.

Juan was a talented musician, playing accordion and bass in his career that began in the 1960's. He had been part of Snowball and Co., a legendary band which featured Tejano star Laura Canales. Juan had also shared the stage performing with Tierra Blanca and Felicidad.