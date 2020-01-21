Tejano artists perform "Stand By Me" for a good cause

Ram Herrera, Joe Posada, David Marez, Little Joe, Marcos Orozco, Adalberto Gallegos, Jorge Alejandro, Agnes Torres, Elio Quintanilla, Sunny Ozuna, George Rivas and Gilbert Velasquez have joined in the performances in Tejanos for Diabetes campaign, a program that provides free assistance to fight diabetes in Texas communities.

The organization helps Latinos understand the symptoms of the silent killing disease that is the sixth leading cause of deaths in the United States.

This video is dedicated to those Latinos who've diabetes claimed the lives including Jimmy Gonzales, Nick Villarreal, Jerry De La Rosa along with many, many others.