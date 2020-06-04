Tejano artist Mia Garcia releases new children's book

12-year-old Mia Garcia who is the youngest Tejano music award winner gained national and international recognition for her brand new billingual book called My Hero: Mi Héroe.

The book that was released on June 1, 2020 is aimed to children 5 to 10 years old to help them with learning two languages. Mia's sixth grade English Language Arts teacher, Dani Brandimarte with the Austin Independent School District gave Mia praise on the new book.

Mia talks about her journey as a young girl with the activities she participated in and was cheered on by her biggest fan, her father Chris Garcia.