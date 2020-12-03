Support the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by making a pledge today

Welcome to our two-day St. Jude Radiothon taking place on Thursday, December 3rd and Friday, December 4th, 2020. We're proud to be a supporter once again with the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"No child should die in the dawn of life" - Danny Thomas

With a donation of $19, or any amount for that matter will help save lives. Your donations could provide thermometers and other tools needed to treat the young patients at St. Jude. Pledging $19 per month for six-months could help provide chemotherapy for a young ill child fighting cancer. A one-year gift contribution of $19 per month could cover the cost in a crucial step in a young patients road to recovery.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude, ever for treatment, travel, housing or food. All a family should worry about is helping their child live.

St. Jude has invented treatments to help push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% (when St. Jude first opened in 1962) to more than 80% today. St. Jude Won't Stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude shares their discovery with doctors and scientists all around the world to save children globally.

