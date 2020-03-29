Stimulus checks: Who's getting one and when to expect it

The $2 trillion dollar stimulus aid package was passed by the House, Senate and President on Friday. This money will help Americans with their wallets. It's an estimated 93.6% of tax filers will get some type of payment. Eligibility is based on your most recent tax return and adjusted gross income. If you've already filed your 2019 tax return, it will also be based upon that as well. The Internal Revenue System (IRS) will use your 2018 taxes to help determine if you qualify.

People who also receive Social Security benefits will also qualify as long as they have received their SSA-1099 form.

Single adults with an income of up to $75,000 will get a $1,200 payment.

Married couples with an income of up to $150,000 will get $2,400.

Single parents who file head of household with income up to $112,000 will get a $1,200 payment.

Each child under 17 will get $500.

Reduced checks for Americans will be available for single adults who earn between $75,001 and $99,000 and married couples who earn $150,001 and $198,000. The payment will be reduced by $5 for every $100 for earnings over $75,000 for single adults and $150,000 for married couples.

Those who are making more than $99,000 and married couples who are making more than $198,000 won't be receiving a stimulus payment.

Those who don't have a social security number and nonresident aliens who aren't U.S. citizen or U.S. national and don't have a green card will not be getting any payment.

The White House and Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin wants the payments distributed by April 6th.

Payment will be sent via direct deposit from the information used in last years tax refund or sent by check via mail.