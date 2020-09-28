Stage 1 watering restrictions will come to an end Tuesday

Good news San Antonio!

Stage 1 water restrictions will be ending on Tuesday for the entire San Antonio area according to the San Antonio Water System.

Stage 1 is typically activated when the Edwards Aquifers hits 660 feet or below. During Stage 1, those who want to use their sprinkler systems have to do so once a week before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on their water day that is determined by the last number of their address.

Due to the recent rains the area has recieved, SAWS lifted the restrictions that have been in place since July. Now, customers can water with their irrigation systems any time of the week but only before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m.