STAAR testing requirements waived

The requirements for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, better known as STAAR test have been waived by Gov. Greg Abbott for this school year.

The Govenor had issued this and empowering schools to keep making the best decisions to protect their students from COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” Abbott said in the news release. “We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.” said in the news release.







All public schools in San Antonio have closed their campuses to students.