Spurs to host Selena night

The Spurs will be celebrating the life of Selena Quintanilla-Perez with their first every 'Selena Night' happening on April 3rd. The Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors at the AT&T Center.







The night will launch an exclusive 20-piece Selena x Spurs collection that includes men's, women's clothing, caps, and other merchandise that will be available for sale. A special pre-sale will feature two-piece collection which will include a unisex t-shirt and a drink tumbler that will begin on Wednesday, February 5th at the SpursFanShop.com

Ticket and t-shirt packages are at a first-come, first served basis at Spurs.com/Selena. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will get a special Spurs + Selena commemorative rally towel.