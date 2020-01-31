Spurs to host mental health awareness night
Before the Spurs head on out for their annual Rodeo road trip, the basketball organization wants to make mental health a known issue at the AT&T Center on February 1, 2020.
Right before the Spurs take on the Charlote Hornets, there will be a Mental Health Fair with panel featuring mental health experts outside before thet game at 3:30 p.m. The event included with ticket purchase will include a panel with health officials in mental health from all over Texas.
Panelist scheduled to participate include: Dr. Christie Melonson, University of the Incarnate Word Director of Counseling; Dr. Jennifer Sharpe Potter, Ph.D., M.P.H., Vice Dean for Research at the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio; Dr. Leanne Young, Executive Director of the UT Dallas Brain Performance Institute; Michelle Harper, Executive Vice President of State Policy for Texas State of Mind; and Evita Morin, LMSW, CEO of Rise Recovery. Talli Goldman-Dolge, M.S., CEO of Jewish Family Service San Antonio and coordinator of the South San Antonio ISD mental health wellness program, will moderate.
There will be a special ticket and t-shirt package available which includes access to the pregame event in the courtyard. a Spurs Mental Health Awareness t-shirt, early entrance to the AT&T Center for the pre-game warmups and a seat at the game with $5 going back to a participating organziation.