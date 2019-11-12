Spurs honor Tony Parker with heartwarming ceremony

November 11, 2019 was sure was a night to remember, not only it was Veterans Day but it was a day in Spurs history that San Antonio hangs up the number 9 jersey into retirement. Tony Parker gave the city four NBA championships after a 17-year career in the NBA. Parker played 1,254 regular-season games in his NBA career with an average of 15.5 points, 5.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds per performance. Parker made 226 playoff game appearances and had an average of 17.9 points with 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds during the playoffs.

Parker explained to fans why they choose Veterans day after receiving numerous complaints. Tony explained to the audience that his family had served in the USA military. Recalled when his grandfather recieved the Purple Heart for his service during WWII. Tony wanted to honor those who served in the Military.

Tony's ceremony included his former teammates, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Boris Diaw, Bruce Bowen, Sean Elliott. As well as Coach Gregg Popovich, Spurs General Manager, R.C. Buford,

Matt Bonner, Ian Mahinmi, George Hill, Nicolas Batum, Malik Rose, Roger Mason, Ronny Turiaf, and Tiago Splitter were also in attendance.

Introducing Tony Parker accompanied by his family onto the Spurs court for a ceremony.







Coach Gregg Popovich started the ceremony with some laughs.







Coach Pop thanks Tony for everything he has done for the Spurs.

Amazing lifetime friend and colleague Boris Diaw gives his heartwarming speech.







Tim Duncan had one of the best speeches about Tony Parker.







Of course Manu Ginobili had to say a few words.





Tony Parker then gave his grattitude to the Spurs.







Tony Parker has nothing but love for Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili.





Tony Parker asks the fans for one last favor...





The unveiling of Tony Parker's #9 jersey hung up at the AT&T Center