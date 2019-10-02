Spurs exercising options on Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV

The Spurs just announced that they will be exercising fourth-year team option on guard Derrick White and third-year option on Lonnie Walker IV for the 2020/21 season. White had played 55 of 62 games with the Spurs last season averaging 9.9 points and 3.9 assists with 3.7 rebounds. White was the 29th pick by the Spurs in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.