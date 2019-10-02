Spurs exercising options on Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV
The Spurs just announced that they will be exercising fourth-year team option on guard Derrick White and third-year option on Lonnie Walker IV for the 2020/21 season. White had played 55 of 62 games with the Spurs last season averaging 9.9 points and 3.9 assists with 3.7 rebounds. White was the 29th pick by the Spurs in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
White recently played on the USA Men's National Team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup that was coached by Gregg Popovich. Lonnie Walker IV was performing in the 2019 NBA Summer League Second Team averaging 30 points in Las Vegas. Last season, Lonnie had made 17 appearances with the Spurs averaging 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds. The Spurs picked up Lonnie as the 18th pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.