Spurs announce details for Tony Parker's retirement night

November 11th inside the AT&T Center
Oct 24, 2019 – 6:09 PM EDT

The San Antonio Spurs announced plans for Tony Parker's jersey retirement night. The date is set for Monday, November 11th inside the AT&T Center right after the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:30p.m.

After the game, the ceremony will honor number 9 where his jersey will be lifted into the rafters with his teammates Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan.

The game will air on KXTN 1350 AM / 107.5FM HD2 in Spanish and on Fox Sports Southwest.

The Spurs said that all the fans attending the game will get a special t-shirt comemorating the night. Also, fans will get to enjoy a nine-piece art exhibit in the AT&T Center that includes pieces from French artists.

