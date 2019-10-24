Spurs announce details for Tony Parker's retirement night

The San Antonio Spurs announced plans for Tony Parker's jersey retirement night. The date is set for Monday, November 11th inside the AT&T Center right after the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:30p.m.

After the game, the ceremony will honor number 9 where his jersey will be lifted into the rafters with his teammates Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan.

The game will air on KXTN 1350 AM / 107.5FM HD2 in Spanish and on Fox Sports Southwest.