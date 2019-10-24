Spurs announce details for Tony Parker's retirement night
November 11th inside the AT&T Center
Univision,Oct 24, 2019 – 6:09 PM EDT
The San Antonio Spurs announced plans for Tony Parker's jersey retirement night. The date is set for Monday, November 11th inside the AT&T Center right after the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:30p.m.
After the game, the ceremony will honor number 9 where his jersey will be lifted into the rafters with his teammates Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan.
The game will air on KXTN 1350 AM / 107.5FM HD2 in Spanish and on Fox Sports Southwest.
The Spurs said that all the fans attending the game will get a special t-shirt comemorating the night. Also, fans will get to enjoy a nine-piece art exhibit in the AT&T Center that includes pieces from French artists.