South Texas Blood & Tissue Center needs your help

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center (STBTC) has sounded the call for help since supplies are at an all-time low. STBTC has teamed up with the city of San Antonio to hold a community blood drive at the Alamodome. They are looking for about 600 donors per day.

Why the Alamodome? Donor beds are spread far away enough from each other and chairs are spread out in the waiting area for social distancing.

Before you get in your car and head to the dome, please note that this event is by appointment only.

This is to help social distancing and prevent unnecessary crowds during these difficult times.

"An additional 600 donations per day are needed, as transfusions still are necessary for surgery patients, accident victims, new moms and their babies, and cancer patients. The need is especially acute for new donors and those with type-O blood. As the supply of blood shrinks, hospitals across South Texas already have begun to postpone elective surgeries." said the press release.

Free parking for the drive will be available in Lot A, which is just south of the Alamodome. Donors can enter via the University Heath System entrance at the southwest corner of the dome, and there will be a greeter there to direct them.

There visitors' temperature will be taken as a precaution. Donors will undergo a mini-physical, pulse and blood pressure check. A questionnaire will be asked to those if they have been to an area that of major instances of COVID-19 (coronavirus).