South Padre Island beaches closed by Cameron County officials

Thinking of taking a trip to South Padre Island for the holiday weekend? Well, Cameron County Judge Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr has closed the beaches from the public including county parks and any beach access area until July 13th at 12:01 a.m.

Treviño said the closures include: Isla Blanca Park, Andy Bowie Park, E.K. Atwood Park, County Beach Access No. 3, No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6, Boca Chica Beach, Bejarano-McFarland Memorial Park, Pedro ‘Pete’ Benavides Park, Laureles Regional Park, El Ranchito Community Park, El Ranchito Recreational Park, Santa Rosa Community Park, and La Esperanza Community Park.

Treviño mentioned that those closures were taken out of an abundance of caution to protect the public from the transmittal of COVID-19.

Also mentioned in the notice that people should shelter in place, wash hands frequently, continue to practice social distancing, avoid touching face, and wear a face mask when in public places or inside places where people are present.

On top of that the City of South Padre Island had also cancelled their Fourth of July Firework show in the bay by the entertainment district.