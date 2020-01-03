Sources state that the Dallas Cowboys and Jason Garrett part ways

ESPN' s Ed Werder learned that General Manager Jerry Jones along with other representatives of the Dallas Cowboys have decided to move forward without Garrett making another appearance as the head coach.

Multiple sources state that the Jones' management team did not meet with Garrett after all on Thursday after the first and second meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

Garrett's contract is set to expire on January 14, 2020 and the Cowboys have not opted for an extension with the team in any position.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs in 2019 and had finished the season 8-8 for the fourth time in Garrett's career with the team as the head coach.